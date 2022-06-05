Edtech bubble has burst; the model needs a reset

“It has come to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy that some edtech companies are luring parents in the garb of offering free services and getting the Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) mandate signed or activating the Auto-debit feature, especially targeting the vulnerable families," the advisory noted. The long list of don’ts specifically warned consumers from accepting any auto-debit mandate for loans arranged by the edtech firm through partners. “Avoid automatic debit option for payment of subscription fee: Some ed-tech companies may offer the free-premium business model where a lot of their services might seem to be free at first glance but to gain continuous learning access, students have to opt for a paid subscription. Activation of auto-debit may result in a child accessing the paid features without realizing that he/she is no longer accessing the free services offered by the edtech company," the circular notes.