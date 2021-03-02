Educated youth should put their privilege to good use

And yet, in a recent article, Manu Joseph portrays activism, privilege and youth as a heady cocktail in current-day India that he argues is best avoided (bit.ly/3uRa6qK). Exhorting the country’s privileged youth “of sound mind" to quit full-time activism, Joseph encourages them to “refuse to work in non-profit organizations, sack themselves as humanitarians and develop a suspicion for the hyper-morality that emanates from the West". Instead, he asks them to think materialistically—make money or start a business and do well in the material world. Activism-oriented do-gooding, he rues, is an inefficient way to make the nation a better place, and India’s young, especially its better-off, would do better to encash their luck in the for-profit material world.