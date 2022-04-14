Education at the forefront of India’s rising complexity

The NEP is well timed because workers now compete with a technology tsunami of machine learning, robots automation, artificial intelligence, etc. The NEP recognizes the problems of education systems that deliver and measure cognitive quantity (how much you know) rather than the quality of thinking, learning and emotional engagement with others. The book Humility is the New Smart by Edward Hess and Katherine Ludwig suggests that the human advantage over algorithms is our ability to think critically, be creative and relate with others. They frame humility not as self-effacement, but self-awareness vis-a-vis technology; acknowledging that nobody can have all the answers, remaining open to new ideas and committing to lifelong learning.