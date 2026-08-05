Children must not be deprived of real learning in the process of trying to make education fun

In the past weeks, I have written about two school-education insights that ended up as orthodoxies—‘constructivism’ and the ‘whole language’ approach to reading and writing. Both followed the same arc: a useful partial explanation was declared as the whole and sole truth, with children bearing the brunt of the consequent misguided approach to education.
Beneath these two arcs lay a substratum on which both rested and from which both drew their moral authority. This was the dogma of ‘joyful learning’—of learning without burden.