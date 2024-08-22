Education system reform: We must be the change we wish to see

As our athletes captured global attention at the Paris 2024 Olympics, back home, we celebrated 78 years of India’s independence from British rule. This is a moment to reflect on how our nation has served the needs of its youth.

Have we, as a society, created an enabling environment that fosters success? Has our government ensured that every individual, regardless of financial means or location, has access to quality education?

Recent paper leak controversies highlight significant flaws in our education system. These issues, alongside the alarming rise in student suicides, reflect a system that is failing to meet the needs of students, particularly those from lower-income families.

To address these flaws, we must first understand the reality of most Indian students, who are not from big cities but from economically struggling backgrounds.

For them, the pursuit of education often involves immense financial sacrifice such as delaying a parent’s surgery or taking loans that push families to the brink of ruin.

I can relate to this struggle from my personal experience. As a 90s child from Uttar Pradesh, my family faced severe hardships, even selling our home to survive. These struggles pushed me towards entrepreneurship. From class 9, I tutored younger students to support my family.

While pursuing Mechanical Engineering, I realized the vast number of students who required coaching for entrance exams. This led to the launch of Physics Wallah in 2016.

While my story turned into a success, it is an exception. The need for such platforms highlights the unmet demand for quality, affordable education. As India celebrates its 78th year of independence, we must critically assess our education system’s challenges and propose reforms.

Historically, India is the birthplace of scholarly texts on subjects ranging from arithmetic to astronomy. In ancient times, there were many accounts of scholars visiting India from overseas in pursuit of knowledge. India can and should regain its status as Vishwaguru.

The 1966 Kothari Commission Report aimed to achieve this by proposing a Common School System (CSS) in India. CSS was designed to provide equal educational opportunities by integrating public schools, government-aided schools and recognized private schools under a common standard. The goal was to eliminate the need for parents to seek education outside the system.

While educational institutions have multiplied fourfold in the last three decades, the high enrolment rates are only a fleeting success. Only 15% of school students reach high school, and just 7% make it to graduation. As much as 20% of India’s population remains illiterate, revealing a failure to bridge the gap in access to education.

Currently, India’s education system is the third-largest in the world, trailing only China and the US. The growth of educational institutions has been phenomenal. However, with the introduction of neo-liberal policies, most new higher education institutions do not cater to the masses—a significant oversight.

What gives me hope is the National Education Policy 2020, which introduces reforms focusing on critical thinking, creativity, vocational training and multidisciplinary education.

It aims to provide free education from pre-school to grade 12, increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50%, and emphasize teacher training and professional development.

While promising, the policy’s progress could be hampered by a severe shortage of educators. In 2023, over 30% of teaching positions were vacant in 45 central universities across India.

Many top educators are leaving for more rewarding opportunities in private or foreign universities. To address this, we must incentivize teaching as a profession.

Reforming India’s education system will have far-reaching effects on the nation’s development. Today, with the world’s largest youth population—68% of India’s 1.4 billion people are between 15 and 64 years old—our median age is 28.4 years, younger than that of China or the US.

Yet, industries across India report acute shortage of skilled personnel in sectors like logistics, construction and manufacturing. The gap stems from inadequate education and training, despite efforts like those put in by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which aims to bridge this gap through public-private partnerships. Unfortunately, bureaucratic hurdles have stymied NSDC’s effectiveness.

To bring meaningful change, we need an empowered organization led by educators, students and academia, with sufficient funding and autonomy to drive reform. Transforming India’s education system must be a national priority.

The challenges are immense, but so are the opportunities. Students and educators should contribute to this transformation. By leveraging our skills and resources, we can create the India we envision, where everyone thrives.

As we celebrate 78 years of independence, let’s commit to building a brighter, more equitable future for all. Let’s not just be catalysts for change—let’s be the change.