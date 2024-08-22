Opinion
Education system reform: We must be the change we wish to see
Summary
- Recent cases of paper leaks and student suicides show a failing education system in India but addressing it requires first understanding the reality of most students who come from weak backgrounds. The challenges are big but then so are the opportunities.
As our athletes captured global attention at the Paris 2024 Olympics, back home, we celebrated 78 years of India’s independence from British rule. This is a moment to reflect on how our nation has served the needs of its youth.
