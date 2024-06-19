Educators should leverage AI for an educational transformation
Summary
- The integration of AI tools with India’s education system could vastly improve learning outcomes. This is an opportunity to democratize personalized teaching.
If you are reading this article, it’s likely you had at least one great tutor at some stage in your education. Not everyone has the fortune of having access to personalized instruction, guidance and support. Educational psychologist Benjamin Bloom found that students receiving one-on-one tutoring perform two standard deviations better than those in traditional classroom settings, equivalent to improving from the 50th to the 98th percentile.