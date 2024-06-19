Educators should leverage AI for an educational transformation

If you are reading this article, it’s likely you had at least one great tutor at some stage in your education. Not everyone has the fortune of having access to personalized instruction, guidance and support. Educational psychologist Benjamin Bloom found that students receiving one-on-one tutoring perform two standard deviations better than those in traditional classroom settings, equivalent to improving from the 50th to the 98th percentile.

This gap, known as the 2 Sigma Problem, underscores the effectiveness of personalized instruction. However, replicating such individualized attention at scale has been impractical, given our resource constraints. There just aren’t as many good tutors out there, and the best are not always affordable. But things are changing rapidly. Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) offer scalable, personalized and cost-effective alternatives to traditional teaching methods.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4o can provide tailored tutoring, adapting to each student’s learning pace and style, thus emulating the benefits of one-on-one instruction. This AI model, though still in its infancy, shows the potential to understand and generate human-like text, allowing for an interactive and engaging learning experience.

The integration of voice and vision capabilities in AI tools is bridging the human-machine divide, making interactions with AI more natural. Real-time voice interaction in native languages has enhanced accessibility, allowing students to communicate with AI tutors as they would with human instructors. As AI technology advances, this divide will further diminish, creating even more effective learning environments.

In the Indian context, a significant proportion of our students lack access to quality teachers. AI can fill this gap by providing consistent and high-quality educational support. This is how AI democratizes education, ensuring that all students, regardless of their location or socio-economic background, can access the resources needed to excel.

Opinion on AI’s impact on education is divided. One camp views AI as a technology that will eventually diminish human capabilities, while another sees it as enhancing the same. Educators should view AI models not as threats, but as complementary tools that can enhance their teaching practices.

By integrating AI into their classrooms, teachers can focus on more nuanced and complex aspects of education that require human insight and consciousness, while AI handles routine and repetitive tasks. Synergy between human educators and AI can deliver a more enriched educational experience for students. It could, for example, free up educators’ time from mundane tasks for creative pursuits.

However, the availability of advanced technology alone is insufficient to drive educational success. A critical aspect of effective learning is learner engagement. This stems from a sustained motivation to learn, which is something no technology can create. Technology can only enhance learning.

It is up to the teacher in a classroom to foster an environment that encourages a genuine passion for learning. Most higher education institutions in India emphasize job placement and salary packages as the primary goal of higher education. These are important but not a sufficient motivator for learning.

Motivation for learning comes from a deeper purpose. By encouraging learners to see the broader implications of their learning—such as solving social issues, contributing to public welfare and creating a better world—educators can inspire a deeper commitment to education.

It is time schools and universities make this shift in their institutional visions; otherwise, it will be an enormous tragedy: We would have increased access to quality learning, but limited motivation to learn.

It is incumbent upon policymakers, educators and philanthropists to prioritize AI adoption in education, ensuring that its benefits are realized across all levels of the educational landscape. This calls for committed investment in AI infrastructure, teacher training and curriculum development.

This investment needs to be complemented with a shift in teaching paradigms; educators can adopt roles as facilitators of learning and leverage AI to provide personalized support, while focusing on higher-order thinking skills and creativity. This integration will enhance learning outcomes and also prepare students for the demands of tomorrow’s workforce, fostering a generation of critical thinkers and innovators.

In conclusion, the integration of emerging AI technologies with the Indian education system presents a significant opportunity to address our long-standing education challenges and improve learning outcomes. By offering scalable, personalized and cost-effective tutoring, AI can bridge educational gaps and provide quality education to a broader audience.

However, the true success of this technology will depend on the ability of educators to adapt and integrate AI in their teaching practices, and on their efforts to inspire a genuine passion for learning among students. By focusing on a purpose-driven educational experience, we can harness the power of AI to raise a more engaged, motivated and impact-oriented generation of learners.