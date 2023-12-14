Efficient state intervention can help prevent gender-based violence in India
Summary
- Intervention in societal norms set by old patriarchal forces is a long-haul challenge. We should focus on a resource rejig, incentive revisions and corrective measures through gender-just school education to make progress.
United Nations data over the past decade has maintained that as many as one in three women globally have experienced physical and/or sexual violence. Indian women too reel from exposure to risks of gender-based violence (GBV), exacerbated by an entrenched patriarchy and limited state capacity to intervene.