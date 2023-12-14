Efficient state intervention can help prevent gender-based violence in India

Rejigging the administrative machinery with an eye on allocative efficiency can optimize the use of available funding. Clubbing resources in the hands of a single-minded agency that is tasked solely with responding to GBV is likely to be more effective than thinly spreading resources across a number of uncoordinated officials. This would enable closer monitoring of GBV data and response efforts, the prioritization of more vulnerable groups (or areas), and meaningful oversight and training for protection officers, police personnel and other functionaries. As an example, the US noted increased efficiency in combating GBV after it concentrated resources under the Office on Violence Against Women.