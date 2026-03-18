In 1945, at World War II’s close, the economist Albert O. Hirschman published National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade, in which he analyzed how nation-states shape trade patterns to their strategic advantage. The book sank like a stone. It garnered just a brief summary in the American Political Science Review and was rarely if ever cited by other economists and authors.
Eichengreen: Geo-economic warriors should realize the perils of turning every edge into a weapon
SummaryAlbert Hirschman’s book on geo-economics written in the context of Nazi Germany is proving prescient. Today, national strategies that weaponize trade flows, critical supplies and financial systems are prone to miscalculation—as with nuclear deterrence.
In 1945, at World War II’s close, the economist Albert O. Hirschman published National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade, in which he analyzed how nation-states shape trade patterns to their strategic advantage. The book sank like a stone. It garnered just a brief summary in the American Political Science Review and was rarely if ever cited by other economists and authors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More