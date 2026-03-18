Eichengreen: Geo-economic warriors should realize the perils of turning every edge into a weapon

Russia is pushing its System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS) into the domain of cross-border transactions. A more serious competitor for the dollar and US correspondent banking system is China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), now with some 1,700 banks participating directly and indirectly. Analysts warn that willy-nilly use of sanctions will lend more impetus to such initiatives and thus end up undermining the global role of the American dollar, eliminating America’s ability to leverage finance to its advantage.