Numbers, they say, don’t lie. As we look back at the creation of 450 million bank accounts, ensuring people universal access to banking, 110 million toilets to declare India’s 600,000 villages open defecation free, 30 million houses for the poor, and 95 million tap water and LPG connections, the sheer scale of the progress made in the last 8 years by the country under the Narendra Modi government becomes clearly visible.

As the government completes 8 years of service to the people, one needs to look at the three fundamental pillars of Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan that have marked these years. Seva signifies the government’s relentless efforts to ensure that the benefits of government programmes accrue to all those who are entitled for them. Sushasan symbolizes various initiatives of Prime Minister Modi’s government for ensuring good governance. Gareeb Kalyan signifies the government’s commitment to making sure that the poor are the cornerstone of decision making.

Sewa or the effort to serve with humility: Rather than resting on its laurels, the government has been working to ensure a qualitative change in people’s lives. Therefore, as we acknowledge the milestone of issuing 180 million Ayushman Bharat cards and facilitating more than 30 million free hospital admissions for the poor, we are also seeing to it that quality medical care becomes available. As many as 15 All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) and an 80% increase in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education seats are for this purpose. Similarly, as we step up endeavours to provide Direct Benefit Transfers to approximately 120 million farmers, and loans to 350 million beneficiaries of the Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (MUDRA) initiative, we are also ensuring that the benefits of all schemes and government programmes reach 100% of the country’s entitled people.

The contrast over the last 8 years with previous governments is visible too. Total developmental expenditure incurred by the incumbent government over 2014 to 2022 was ₹ 90.9 trillion. In contrast, ₹49.2 trillion was spent under developmental expenditure heads from 2004 to 2014. So far, the Modi government in its 8 years has spent ₹24.85 trillion on food, fuel and fertilizer subsidies and ₹26.3 trillion on capital creation. Over the 10 years of the previous government, ₹13.9 trillion was spent on subsidies.

Sushasan through cooperative federalism: As states ensure last-mile implementation, it is important for the Centre to work with them. In all aspects, the Union government has worked hard in setting up a framework of cooperative federalism. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with the states as active participants and implementation of the 14th and 15th Finance Commission recommendations are two clear examples.

Compared to the 13th Finance Commission recommendation of 32%, the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions recommended devolving 42% and 41% of the central taxes to states, respectively. As a result of this higher devolution, the Centre has made transfers of approximately ₹57 trillion to states as a part of the nine Union budgets presented by the Modi administration so far.

From gareeb kalyan to vishwa kalyan: The Union government is working towards the empowerment of the poorest of the poor, so that we depart from an entitlement framework. However, the government is also well aware that in times of calamities and health emergencies like the covid pandemic, it needs to provide a helping hand to people at large. By the end of September 2022, more than 100 million tonnes of foodgrain would have been distributed to 800 million people across India under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana at a budgeted expense of nearly ₹3.4 trillion.

Overall, even as challenges emanated from covid, the government has centred its initiatives around gareeb kalyan, or welfare of the poor. In the past 8 years, out of approximately ₹5 trillion spent under the job scheme of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), more than 20% of it was spent in 2020 and 2021 as pandemic-time relief.

During the pandemic, India played the role of a global leader by administering more than 1,930 million vaccine doses to citizens, thus ensuring their health safety and well-being. We also facilitated indigenous vaccine research and distributed covid vaccines to over 100 countries. By doing so, the government has aimed not just at gareeb kalyan but vishwa kalyan, or global welfare.

The goodwill generated and stature attained by India, together with the Prime Minister’s personal rapport with world leaders, has helped us bring back more than 228 antiques and other pieces of stolen heritage from across the world since 2014. Before 2014, only 13 such objects were repatriated to India. Moreover, the evacuation of our citizens from conflict zones worldwide, such as Operation Raahat in Yemen conducted in 2015 and Operation Ganga in Ukraine, has sent out an unequivocal message: Indians in every corner of the world are equally protected, equally valued and their interests equally prioritized by the government.

From 75 years of Azadi to 25 years of Amrit Kaal: India is commemorating 75 years of independence from colonial rule through various events under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is an opportunity for us to set a template for a prosperous and strong India in the next 25 years. The last 8 years have seen significant achievements and those listed are just some illustrative examples. Through words and actions, Prime Minister Modi keeps reminding us that we have miles to go before we sleep. From that perspective, our work has only just started.

G. Kishan Reddy is Union minister of culture, tourism and development of the Northeastern region. He represents the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency