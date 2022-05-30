Eight years of service orientation from gareeb kalyan to lok kalyan

Sewa or the effort to serve with humility: Rather than resting on its laurels, the government has been working to ensure a qualitative change in people’s lives. Therefore, as we acknowledge the milestone of issuing 180 million Ayushman Bharat cards and facilitating more than 30 million free hospital admissions for the poor, we are also seeing to it that quality medical care becomes available. As many as 15 All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) and an 80% increase in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education seats are for this purpose. Similarly, as we step up endeavours to provide Direct Benefit Transfers to approximately 120 million farmers, and loans to 350 million beneficiaries of the Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (MUDRA) initiative, we are also ensuring that the benefits of all schemes and government programmes reach 100% of the country’s entitled people.

