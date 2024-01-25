Eight years of Startup India: Is it really a runaway success?

Startup India began on 16 January 2016, and by 2018, claimed itself as a huge success for having reached an arbitrary mark of 10,000 firms registered under it. But then, that was a public-relations byte. Eight years on, the jury is still out. Yes, India has emerged as the world’s third largest ecosystem for startups—with over 112,000 of them across 763 districts recognized by the commere ministry’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT). In a country of 1.4 billion plus, however, an absolute number can’t be a success measure. Such an assessment of a startup ecosystem must take into consideration many facets.