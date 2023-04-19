El Niño events show a weakening effect on food output and prices4 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Data analysis reveals India’s declining vulnerability and our safety net seems strong enough for this year’s anticipated event.
India’s agricultural production depends on the southwest monsoon, which accounts for 75% to 90% of the total annual rainfall from June to September. El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), classified as a periodic fluctuation in sea surface temperature (SST) across the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, significantly affects the southwest monsoon. Conditions of above-normal warming of the SST are termed ‘El Niño’, which is further classified into weak (W), moderate (M), and strong (S) categories based on the extent of the SST anomaly.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×