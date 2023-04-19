El Niño events show a weakening effect on food output and prices

Two, post-1991-92, food inflation remained in single digits, barring 2009-10, indicating reduced peak levels. One reason could be that the other external shocks mentioned earlier, like war, oil shocks, etc, dissipated. Moreover, there was a structural shift in terms of a higher share of the agriculture-allied sector (livestock) in gross value added (GVA). However, this was more pronounced from 2005-06 onwards. The allied sector, less prone to climate adversaries, supported agricultural growth for most of the years. The share of the crop sector in GVA declined from 65% in 1991-92 to 54.8% in 2021-22, while that of the allied sector increased from 35% to 44% during the same period. Post-2005-06, growth in the crop sector remained at around 2.7%, whereas the allied sector has grown on an average of 5.3%.