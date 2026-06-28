El Niño dry-up: India's agricultural supply chain has a vital input that’s looking very weak this year

All of those innovations, however, are racing to keep up with the widening damage from a climate that is inexorably worsening. Across South Asia, almost a quarter of the world’s population has relied for centuries on the dependable annual pulse of monsoon rainfall. Global warming is making the arrival of that vital input less predictable and more prone to devastating droughts and floods when it does arrive. As the coming super El Niño develops, we will all feel the impact. ©Bloomberg