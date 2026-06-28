You might think that the world’s supply chains are returning to normal now that oil appears to be flowing unhindered from the West Asian Gulf for the first time in four months. Watch out for what is happening on the other side of the Arabian Sea, though. The key input into another sort of value chain is misfiring just when it is needed most: India’s monsoon rainfall.
El Niño dry-up: India's agricultural supply chain has a vital input that’s looking very weak this year
SummarySince rain is a crucial input for Indian farming, the possibility of sparse monsoon rainfall has everyone on edge. The impact will be felt beyond farms and likely push up inflation. A warming world will put the country’s farm resilience to test.
You might think that the world’s supply chains are returning to normal now that oil appears to be flowing unhindered from the West Asian Gulf for the first time in four months. Watch out for what is happening on the other side of the Arabian Sea, though. The key input into another sort of value chain is misfiring just when it is needed most: India’s monsoon rainfall.
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