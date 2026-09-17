Ginger, garlic, onions and sugar had far higher prices in August than in the same month last year, going by inflation data released by India’s statistics ministry, while the usual suspects among kitchen staples like potatoes and tomatoes were cheaper. Given their varying crop cycles and rain-catchment zones, scarcities caused by patchy rainfall have played varied roles in these outcomes.
We have an El Niño tracker in space but the rainfall reshapers we need to study most are closer home
SummaryIndia has satellite data to help track rainfall and inflation risks arising from global tilts in oceanic warmth. The country’s challenge is to study atmospheric aberrations closer home—such as the Indian Ocean dipole and winter rain distortions.
Ginger, garlic, onions and sugar had far higher prices in August than in the same month last year, going by inflation data released by India’s statistics ministry, while the usual suspects among kitchen staples like potatoes and tomatoes were cheaper. Given their varying crop cycles and rain-catchment zones, scarcities caused by patchy rainfall have played varied roles in these outcomes.
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