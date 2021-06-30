El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender is a wake-up call

The large but globally fragmented remittance business relies on electronic transfers through commercial banks’ payment systems, and banks charge hefty fees for the use of this infrastructure and the benefit of a safe and reliable international network. But high fees are not the only issue. Many migrants don’t have a bank account in the country where they work, and their families back home may also be among the 1.7 billion unbanked people worldwide. Furthermore, some international migrants may need to transfer money to countries that either are not integrated into the international payment system or are restricted in their ability to receive cross-border transfers—for example, Syria or Cuba.