El Salvador’s gamble on Bitcoin much too dicey

A defiant Bukele described the drop as an opportunity for “buying the dip" and aimed a sarcastic thank-you at the crypto-sceptic International Monetary Fund for saving El Salvador “a million in printed paper", even as his government bought 150 units of Bitcoin in a show of support. His pep talk sounded hollow, as app glitches persisted, but he may be right about a recovery at some point. The supply of Bitcoin is reputedly limited, after all, by its software design. This is also its chief attraction, for it cannot be debased by human folly—as the basic concept’s fans see it—through oversupply by central bankers. For a small country with a gross domestic product (GDP) of just $27 billion in 2019, running a currency of its own is bothersome. Indeed, small economies are frequently advised to simply peg their currencies to the US greenback. Many local residents were using US dollars or cryptos anyway, the latter because inward remittances, which add up to over 22% of its economy, were increasingly going crypto to save on the high wire-transfer charges of regular channels. By embracing an online currency that costs nothing to transfer across borders, El Salvador expects annual savings of $400 million on remittance fees. Financial inclusion via digital wallets was another goal: Chivo gets preloaded with $30 of Bitcoin every year by the state. This is a universal basic income, an idea all countries ought to explore.

