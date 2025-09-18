India’s eldercare crisis: Why families are drowning and what the government must do
India's traditional family-based elder care system is crumbling, leaving families struggling with crippling costs of medical and home care. With our elderly population projected to grow dramatically, we need a new approach.
One of the so-called ‘enduring features’ of India is its family structure—often talked up in the West, by the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, for instance, to try and draw a link between her Conservative Party and Indian values. Conversely, the West has been portrayed as an entity without a society, with its families in terminal decline. Both are lazy characterizations, as is evident in the way we care for our elderly.