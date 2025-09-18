Hospital stay, treatment and medicines—even expensive cancer drugs—are free for pensioners. However, care is means tested. In England, local councils help pay for care costs if the pensioner’s savings and assets amount to less than £23,250. This may not look generous, but the council will not count the value of your house if you need to stay in it for care. This is meant to benefit the poorest, but an ageing population—the proportion of the aged is set to grow from 19% in 2022 to 27% by 2072—has seen many turn to private care, which is strictly regulated.