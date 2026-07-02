Are elected MPs making good use of funds at their disposal to develop assets in their constituencies?

According to statistics ministry data, 88,790 public works have been recommended in total so far by Lok Sabha members, worth roughly ₹4,787 crore. Of these, 67,524 have been sanctioned (worth ₹3,547 crore), 21,807 have been completed (worth ₹1,047 crore) and expenditure on completed as well as ongoing works totals about ₹2,192 crore.