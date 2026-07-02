Are elected MPs making good use of funds at their disposal to develop assets in their constituencies?

Every elected Member of Parliament (MP) in India commands ₹5 crore a year under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Launched in 1993, it allows Indian Parliamentarians to recommend developmental public works, with an emphasis on community assets aimed at meeting locally felt needs.
Its guidelines are clear: funds must be spent on public assets, on government land and for government-controlled institutions. The intended beneficiary is the public at large without reference to any particular section of society.
Since 2011-12, the annual entitlement has been fixed at ₹5 crore per MP. Across all 543 sitting members, the scheme’s cumulative allocation for the 18th Lok Sabha stands at ₹8,265 crore (as of 27 May, 2026).
The MPLADs architecture involves a central nodal agency, state nodal authorities, nodal district authorities, implementing district authorities, implementation agencies and user agencies.