Are elected MPs making good use of funds at their disposal to develop assets in their constituencies?

Every elected Member of Parliament (MP) in India commands ₹5 crore a year under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Launched in 1993, it allows Indian Parliamentarians to recommend developmental public works, with an emphasis on community assets aimed at meeting locally felt needs.
Every elected Member of Parliament (MP) in India commands ₹5 crore a year under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). Launched in 1993, it allows Indian Parliamentarians to recommend developmental public works, with an emphasis on community assets aimed at meeting locally felt needs.
Its guidelines are clear: funds must be spent on public assets, on government land and for government-controlled institutions. The intended beneficiary is the public at large without reference to any particular section of society.
Its guidelines are clear: funds must be spent on public assets, on government land and for government-controlled institutions. The intended beneficiary is the public at large without reference to any particular section of society.
Since 2011-12, the annual entitlement has been fixed at ₹5 crore per MP. Across all 543 sitting members, the scheme’s cumulative allocation for the 18th Lok Sabha stands at ₹8,265 crore (as of 27 May, 2026).
The MPLADs architecture involves a central nodal agency, state nodal authorities, nodal district authorities, implementing district authorities, implementation agencies and user agencies.
Public projects must be recommended by the MP, sanctioned by the implementing district authority within 45 days, and carried out under a detailed list of permissible activities.
According to statistics ministry data, 88,790 public works have been recommended in total so far by Lok Sabha members, worth roughly ₹4,787 crore. Of these, 67,524 have been sanctioned (worth ₹3,547 crore), 21,807 have been completed (worth ₹1,047 crore) and expenditure on completed as well as ongoing works totals about ₹2,192 crore.
In other words, recommendations cover only 57.9% of the total allocation. Less than a quarter of recommended works are complete, with ongoing expenditure under a quarter of that figure too.
Sectoral concentration: The government’s indicative list spans 112 specific activities across 12 categories. Yet, data shows clustering at the top.
Three sectors alone—energy supply and distribution systems; railways, roads, bridges and pathways; and public and community building—account for about 71% of all recommended works. Energy leads with 23,440 recommendations (26.4%), mostly for street lights and public lighting. Roads follow with 21,475 works (24.2%). Community buildings, halls and cultural centres add another 17,921 works (20.2%).
This is not inherently problematic: lights on village streets and roads connecting hamlets to markets are legitimate and visible locally demanded goods. But visibility matters as much as need. Street lights and road patches are among the most visible deliverables a legislator can point to. Community halls carry plaques.
Underfunded sectors: Agriculture and farmer welfare, covering crop conservation, training centres and stubble management equipment account for just 37 recommendations. Given how many people in India’s workforce still depend on agriculture, this is a telling number.
Public health remains marginal too: just 1,322 works (1.5%), worth ₹120 crore. This stands out, especially since the guidelines permit eight health-related activities, including ambulances and prosthetics, among others. The gap reflects a failure of uptake.
Drinking water and sanitation show a similar pattern. Of 10,702 recommended works, the three largest sub-categories are tubewells and borewells, mobile water tankers and hand pumps. These point-of-supply interventions, which deliver water without improving distribution infrastructure, make up 63.5% of the category. Pipeline works lag behind.
This points to a preference for quick supply-end fixes over capital-intensive infrastructure with longer-term gains. This raises a familiar question in development practice: are these public works solving a problem or just managing it?
The lens of political parties: National averages per MP offer a baseline: 43 works in the field of energy, 40 in roads, 33 in public and community buildings, 19.7 in drinking water, 12.6 in education and just 2.4 in public health.
Party-wise patterns diverge sharply from this. The Samajwadi Party’s 37 MPs averaged 220 energy works each, five times the national rate, against just 5.6 community-building works and 0.6 health works per MP.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s 240 MPs track close to the national average on water and education, but run well above average on roads (46.8 versus 39.5) and community buildings (44.8 versus 32.9).
The Congress’s 100 MPs show a more even spread, with education and health both above average. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s 22 MPs stand out on education, averaging 34.4 works per MP, nearly three times the national rate, with energy works well below average.
A structural question: The gap between ₹8,265 crore allocated and ₹2,192 crore spent, between 88,790 works recommended and 21,807 completed and between 112 permitted activities and a clear concentration in barely five or six are all measurable signs of the same tension. The scheme’s design involves third-party evaluations, asset registers, monthly reviews and work-sanction deadlines. It is also subject to right-to-information compliance.
On paper, the MPLADS architecture is thorough. But the data reveals a gap, one that lies in translation, shaped by the political economy of visibility, administrative capacity of district governments and the extent to which MPs and their teams cover what the scheme actually permits.
The space between these numbers is an invitation to ask hard questions about how the intent of MPs translates to public goods.
The authors are, respectively, an independent researcher, and a faculty of public policy, Flame University.