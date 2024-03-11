Election fever grips Bollywood and India’s financial sector
Summary
- Impending polls are palpably influencing cinema content and regulatory action in the finance sector.
Indian farmers gaze at passing clouds to predict rains. Spin bowlers toss up blades of grass to detect whether they’re bowling into or against the wind. Conversations at autumn-end usually veer towards the approaching winter. Similarly, the advent of election season sees increased hubbub among political pundits and talking heads, or hyper-activity by central investigative agencies. Two other proxies currently provide clear indications of approaching elections: Bollywood releases and regulatory action in the financial sector.