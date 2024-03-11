Election fever grips Bollywood and India’s financial sector

The tightening noose of regulatory action by financial sector regulators—the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)—over the past few weeks also points to a growing sense of unease over irrational exuberance in Indian capital markets and among financial institutions, something that could spell ‘political risk’ for the election campaign. The first actor to feel the pinch was Paytm Payments Bank, an organization which has faced regulatory action every year since 2018 (barring 2020 during the pandemic) and survived to tell the tale… till the guillotine came down this 15 February. The bank’s management has been playing fast and loose with RBI’s know-your-customer norms, evading the regulatory slipknot each time while seeming to thumb its nose at authorities by ignoring the need to address regulatory breaches. This brinkmanship reached its sell-by date this election season.