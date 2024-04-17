Election manifestos: Has the Congress ceded centre space to the BJP?
Summary
- The grand old party’s electoral promises of cash handouts show a left-ward tilt, even as the ruling party’s prudent approach to welfare grants it the centre-ground in Indian politics.
Considering how Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems ready to defy anti-incumbency even after a whole decade in power, it is no surprise that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is relying on the charisma of its most popular leader to win a third majority in Indian Parliament, elections to which begin this week. Its manifesto or sankalp patra (‘resolve letter,’ literally) comes with ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ as its theme, a sign that the party’s appeal is expected to be outshone by an aura around assurances from the PM himself. Modi, after all, has vowed to bring about bigger changes in the next five years than he made in his two terms in power so far. In contrast with this confidence, opposition parties like the Congress appear weak, listless and starved of issues that could make a real contest of history’s biggest-ever polling exercise. While skill gaps, job scarcity, inflation and other worries could form a critique of the economy’s handling, and welfare should always be under debate, the Congress has taken its manifesto, dubbed a nyay patra (justice letter), so far to the left that it has all but ceded India’s centre-ground to the BJP.