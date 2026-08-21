In late July, as Americans were preparing for another round of high-stakes midterm primaries, top elections officials were on a webinar, warning about the dangers of prediction markets—specifically how both Kalshi and Polymarket are ripe for manipulation by bad actors looking to influence public opinion to turn a profit.
Are election polls being exploited to turn a profit on prediction markets? It’s a danger to democracy
SummaryPrediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket let bettors on future outcomes use fake polling results in the US to tilt the game in their favour. This has serious implications for the integrity of electoral democracy.
In late July, as Americans were preparing for another round of high-stakes midterm primaries, top elections officials were on a webinar, warning about the dangers of prediction markets—specifically how both Kalshi and Polymarket are ripe for manipulation by bad actors looking to influence public opinion to turn a profit.
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