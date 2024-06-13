Election wins and losses: Margin analysis reveals a luckier Congress than BJP
Summary
- Understanding the margins by which losers lost in an election is crucial for strategy formulation in a first-past-the-post electoral system. An analysis of the BJP’s and Congress’s winning and losing seats reveals BJP's bigger wins and closer losses, while the opposite is true of the Congress party.
Soren Kierkergaard, the 19th century Danish religious philosopher once said: “Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be loved forwards." The same could be said about elections. With all kinds of poll predictions going wrong this time (like most of the time, frankly), Indian electoral politics has finally come to terms with the fact that we can understand elections only backwards.