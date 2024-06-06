Elections done, India must unite for climate action
Summary
- Climate action is more than just about emission reduction targets. Local communities must protect their immediate environs, but we need the guidance of scientists. India needs the equivalent of America’s NASEM, a coalition of institutions that aims to advise the country on such matters.
The seven-phase general election was a stupendous achievement by any measure and places India firmly on the global map of sturdy democracies. However, the process carried a high cost in the midst of a torrid heat wave gripping much of the country. A shocking total of 43 staff, on duty on the last day of polling in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, are reported to have succumbed to the heat.