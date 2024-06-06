Elections done, India must unite for climate action

The very terms in which the major sparring between political parties was phrased have to be repurposed. The word ‘community’ automatically implies, in Indian usage, religious groups. But with global warming and freak climate events upon us, the word ‘community’ has to be used in its more usual global sense, as a group of people with shared geographical or occupational interests, like ‘farming community’ or ‘coastal community.’ What matters is the catastrophe confronted, whether it is forest-fire hit Uttarakhand or drought-hit Karnataka.