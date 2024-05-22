Electoral bonds case: Do not nullify past transactions
Summary
- Donors need clarity from India’s Supreme Court on whether this political funding scheme has been axed retrospectively. This is critical in the context of law amendments it found unconstitutional that cover corporate disclosure norms and political donation limits.
One of the compelling stories during India’s ongoing general elections has concerned electoral bonds. On 15 February 2024, the Supreme Court (SC) struck down the electoral bond scheme for political donations as unconstitutional.