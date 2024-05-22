Electoral bonds case: Do not nullify past transactions

Let’s look at the impact that the SC’s ruling could have on the past actions of companies and political parties if it has retrospective effect. The available data shows that companies have already made donations exceeding the earlier cap of 7.5%; companies with zero profits and even losses have made contributions and the names of favoured political parties were not disclosed in the profit-and-loss statements filed by most of these companies. For political parties, it is known they hadn’t published any details of electoral bond contributions and haven’t maintained records of the donations received.