Electoral bonds have been scrapped but not corporate funding
Summary
- The Supreme Court axed those bonds in the interest of Indian voters. A suitable mechanism is now needed that prioritizes transparency in efforts to curb corruption.
Last week, in Association for Democratic Reforms vs Union of India, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously struck down the government’s electoral bonds scheme, finding that the voter’s right to know trumps a donor’s right to privacy. The judgement is welcome for its significant expansion of the voter’s right to know. However, while it strikes down funding through the seemingly anonymous electoral bonds route, it does not ban corporations from funding political parties altogether. Their role in electoral funding will have to be considered in future cases, laws and policies.