Electoral bonds have been scrapped but not corporate funding

Introduced in 2018, the electoral bonds scheme allowed anonymity in political donations. Neither donors nor political parties had to reveal each other’s identity. Before its introduction, companies making donations had to be at least three years old, with donations capped at 7.5% of net profits for the past three years. Donations and the recipient’s name had to be reflected in the company’s profit-and-loss account. The electoral bond scheme lifted these limitations. Further, corporations could conceal these contributions from their shareholders, as donations only needed to be approved by a board resolution. Political parties were exempted from declaring these donations to the Election Commission of India.

