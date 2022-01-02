Electoral linking subverts free and fair polls in India

No public consultation was held on the bill. Even our legislators did not get a meaningful chance to deliberate on it. This proposal itself is contentious, given the history of and litigation on the Aadhaar project. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet as recently as on 15 December without its content being put to any expert scrutiny. Subsequently, in the last remaining days of the winter session, when attendance of members is historically evidenced to be poor, it was abruptly introduced on 20 December. A few hours later, a revised list of business was circulated for voting and passage. Despite notices filed by several members of the opposition on its introduction and the vociferous protest and demands for a division of votes that followed, the opposition’s calls were ignored. The very next day, on 21 December, the bill was listed for introduction and passage in the Rajya Sabha. A short debate followed, with calls by opposition members for it to be referred to a standing committee for further examination. Again, despite express demands for a division and counting, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed in the upper house as well by a voice vote.