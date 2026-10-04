Electoral rolls and voting rights: it’s time for India to revisit its founding debates and the ECI’s evolution

Here is a flashback from one of its meetings on 29 April 1947. President Rajendra Prasad was presiding. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel placed the Interim Report of the Advisory Committee on the Subject of Fundamental Rights before members. The report asked for investing every Indian citizen above the age of 21 (brought down to 18 in 1988) with the right to vote. This right then became immutable and non-negotiable at this early stage of the proceedings.