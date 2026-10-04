Electoral rolls and voting rights: it’s time for India to revisit its founding debates and the ECI’s evolution

Recent revelations about the inner workings of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have exposed an asymmetric and undemocratic working relationship between the three election commissioners.
This comes on top of widespread disenchantment with the commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in which over 130 million people risk losing their franchise.
These recent events have not only stoked anxiety over the commission’s motives but also fostered grave concerns over the future of Indian democracy and democratic institutions.