When electric scooters beat the Bullet, it’s a sign of things to come
Summary
- India’s two-wheeler market used to be about ‘mileage’ before premium vehicles became popular. The market is at an interesting inflection point now, powered by both growing demand for petrol-shunning electric scooters and wide acceptance of premium two-wheelers.
Royal Enfield, maker of the iconic Bullet motorcycles, needed 15 years to grow its share of India’s two-wheeler market from negligible to 5%. Electric two-wheeler makers in India achieved that in 4 years. These two journeys possibly outline what course India’s two-wheeler market is likely to take the next few years.