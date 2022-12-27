Electric two-wheelers need to be workhorses

This year saw flickers of hope amid the gloom of a prolonged slump in India’s market for two-wheelers. A statistically significant number of delivery agents, easily among the most cost-sensitive of vehicle users, were randomly spotted using electric scooters for the job. As the bulk of our two-wheelers are bought with an intent to stretch the rupee as far as it goes, early adoption for commercial use hints of a revolution ahead. Hope rides not just on the eventual climate gains of using clean energy for road mobility, which will take a cleaner electricity grid to achieve, but also on a revival in two-wheeler sales overall after a long slide. Once advertised as a sign of a bustling economy full of aspirations on the rise, this market saw offtake drop from its peak of almost 21.2 million units in 2018-19 to under 13.5 million in 2021-22. This contraction can be traced to pre-pandemic blows taken by informal wage earners from snappy policy decisions on legal tender and taxation, with covid hardships to follow soon after that allowed no space for a breather. Sales trends for 2022-23, however, are looking up. We are likely to record some annual growth after three years of decline. Its signal value alone would be a relief. After all, an emerging market must emerge evenly, by and large, to stay stable and attract investors.

