Electric two-wheelers need to be workhorses

This year saw flickers of hope amid the gloom of a prolonged slump in India’s market for two-wheelers. A statistically significant number of delivery agents, easily among the most cost-sensitive of vehicle users, were randomly spotted using electric scooters for the job. As the bulk of our two-wheelers are bought with an intent to stretch the rupee as far as it goes, early adoption for commercial use hints of a revolution ahead. Hope rides not just on the eventual climate gains of using clean energy for road mobility, which will take a cleaner electricity grid to achieve, but also on a revival in two-wheeler sales overall after a long slide. Once advertised as a sign of a bustling economy full of aspirations on the rise, this market saw offtake drop from its peak of almost 21.2 million units in 2018-19 to under 13.5 million in 2021-22. This contraction can be traced to pre-pandemic blows taken by informal wage earners from snappy policy decisions on legal tender and taxation, with covid hardships to follow soon after that allowed no space for a breather. Sales trends for 2022-23, however, are looking up. We are likely to record some annual growth after three years of decline. Its signal value alone would be a relief. After all, an emerging market must emerge evenly, by and large, to stay stable and attract investors.
The festive season of 2022 made a case for optimism. Makers of two-wheelers that run on fossil fuel recorded a sales rev-up in October. With more than half the market between them, Hero and Honda led this upturn, with TVS, Enfield, Bajaj and Suzuki on their trail. After a hearty month of festivity that also saw pent-up demand uncoil, sales dipped as expected in November but held up well enough for this year’s two-wheeler projection to exceed last year’s total. A closer look at market patterns can explain why a spring back to peak levels is not within sight, though: rural demand is still short of its past strength, while entry-level urban sales remain relatively weak. Affordability constraints might have held too many buyers back, a thesis backed by other retail readings of a K-shaped divergence in people’s fortunes. Yet, some of today’s market flux can also be linked to electric vehicles (EVs), word of which has reached far and wide. As with cars, could a cautious swarm of would-be vehicle upgraders be in wait-and-watch mode? About 75,000 electric two-wheelers were sold in October, with Ola in the lead, and a similar volume last month. From one in every 20 two-wheelers, analysts expect every tenth unit sold to be battery-run in a couple of years. A revolution that’s worth its name, however, would demand a much bigger share than that.
The electric effort to challenge petrol two-wheelers on ownership cost was pushed back by extra fire safety protocols imposed after some power-packs erupted in flames, but sustained fiscal support could more than make up for that. While policy incentives count, mass EV adoption is likely to pivot on how batteries perform. As it takes a ₹90,000 electric scooter to roughly rival the pick-up of a ₹50,000 mobike, how far a single charge goes is crucial. And since batteries tend to drain faster as they age, when they would need to be replaced (a big expense) is also under watch. Delivery agents who must work long hours to eke out a living grumble that electric bikes stay plugged in (and immobile) for too long. This pain point needs a fix, too, for EVs to acquire workhorse cred, even as success starts tracking the battery-juice curve.
