The West’s being left in the dust by the rest’s rapid adoption of EVs
The Global South is switching to electric vehicles (EVs) faster than many expected. And it’s not just China and Vietnam. Oil cartel Opec’s 2050 forecast of oil use by emerging economies has begun to look delusional.
There’s a comforting story that oil bulls like to tell themselves to stave off climate action worries: While a privileged few in Europe and California might have lost their minds over electric vehicles (EVs), billions in the Global South are readying themselves to provide the next wave of petroleum demand. Those who believe this might want to take a look at the cars and two-wheelers that people are actually buying right now. Far from trailing the rich world in their enthusiasm for battery cars, developing nations are surging ahead.