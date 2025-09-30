As an ICE age nears its end, a whole web of auto component makers stare at a bleak future
The world’s most advanced auto industries are already in the throes of a climate-driven shift from ICE-age to electric vehicles. In India too, the internal combustion engine (ICE) could be history sooner than many think. Auto part suppliers must either adapt or go the horse buggy’s way.
The scale and pace of change are rising relentlessly. It is evident in everything from how things are produced and marketed, how nations interact with one another and how people move across borders to how political pressures are reshaping trade and finance. The imperative of climate action is forcing a clean transition even upon those who resist being wrenched apart from what they deem normal.