Keep off that brake pedal: India’s EV transition has no time to lose
Amitabh Kant , Pawan Mulukutla 5 min read 23 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
Government incentives and subsidies have served us well so far, but we need new nudges to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). We require clear mandates and innovative solutions designed for the Indian market. Here’s what can be done.
Electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads breached the 6.5 million mark in May 2025. With over 2 million EVs sold in 2024 and rising adoption across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport, the groundwork is firmly in place, and we are ready for take-off.
