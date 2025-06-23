Keep off that brake pedal: India’s EV transition has no time to lose

This is a breakthrough for energy storage as it strengthens our resolve to couple economic and sustainable development as we strive to become a net-zero economy by 2070. As our energy transition intensifies, we must also prioritize support for R&D and homegrown startups to explore indigenous technologies and help create a recycling market. We also need more collaborative platforms like the Battery 360 Alliance, which can assess ecosystem readiness and facilitate better decision-making by all stakeholders.