Climate havoc: Jellyfish are getting in the way of electricity supply
Heat has begun to impact power infrastructure in unforeseen ways. In France, two nuclear plants had to be shut down as jellyfish clogged parts of their cooling systems. Other plants face other problems. Can solar panels and lithium batteries ride to the rescue?
It’s not just people who struggle to perform effectively when temperatures soar. The electricity system we depend on to keep us cool has the same problem. A swarm of jellyfish linked to unusually warm waters in northern Europe caused French utility Electricite de France to shut two nuclear power stations this week after these invertebrates clogged up parts of their cooling systems.