Climate havoc: Jellyfish are getting in the way of electricity supply

Conventional generators aren’t the only ones to suffer. As anyone who’s sat through a still and humid summer day would recognize, wind speeds often plummet in hot weather. Since the early 1980s, the area of the globe affected by such conditions has increased by 6.3% every decade—to the point that about 60% of the planet is now at risk. In Australia, Siberia and Europe, the availability of wind can now decline by 30% to 50% during heatwaves relative to what it would be in normal years—though a few areas, such as the northern US, east Africa, the Amazon and western China experience the opposite effect.