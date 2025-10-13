India’s electricity reforms: We mustn’t let the latest effort fizzle out
Summary
India’s electricity sector has long been hobbled by politics, subsidies and inefficiency. The Centre’s proposed reforms aim to change that—by holding regulators to account, enabling real competition and pushing states to act. But can they overcome the resistance that short-circuited progress before?
The Centre recently proposed legislative changes to “strengthen and reform" India’s electricity sector in keeping with the “evolving industry requirement."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story