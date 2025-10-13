Even though the Centre’s tariff policy as early as 2006 sought to bring down the cross-subsidy to under 20% of the average supply cost by 2011, it is far from done. To loosen this regulatory capture, the amendments seek to hold individual regulators accountable. If they violate the norms, they are liable to be sacked. This, however, is a double-edged sword, since a change in a state’s government can result in a political witch-hunt against those who refuse to play ball on populist moves that the state budget does not need to fund.