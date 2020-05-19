Opinion | Electricity distribution business needs bold reforms

But interesting to note there that, even before the covid crisis, discoms dues to generation companies had already touched ₹87,000 cores. The aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses on average was about 18.94% AT&C and the gap between average cost of supply (ACS) and average revenue realised (ARR), as per UDAY dashboard, was 37 paise per unit, high in comparison to other south Asian countries. The distribution business is heavily burdened with cross subsidy mechanism and highest industrial and commercial tariff with modest collection and billing efficiency. The uses of ICT have started mostly in urban areas but rural areas are still dependent on the traditional log book method. The whole ecosystem of distribution (barring a few including private licencees) is highly unsustainable even after several bailout packages like UDAY announced by the power ministry.