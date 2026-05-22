The high potential of tariff reforms: it’s time for India to sort out its tangle of electricity charges

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Indian government recently recommended that state power distribution utilities rejig consumer tariffs in phases to align them closer with the costs incurred.
Currently, while their books appear balanced when they annually seek tariff approvals from state regulators to levy on consumers, a significant chunk of their expenditure—the fixed costs borne, be it power purchase payments or employee salaries—is misaligned with their pricing systems.
According to the CEA, while the fixed part accounts for 38-56% of utilities’ total costs, the ‘fixed’ charges collected from consumers bring in only 9-20% of the total retail revenue required to cover expenses. The rest is to be recovered from tariffs that vary by consumption.
This discrepancy is structural, warps the tariff calculus and thus blurs the true extent of subsidy that states need to shell out when their utilities fall short of revenues. Worse, it stymies the ability of utilities to become more efficient and makes it harder for states to draw competition into this sector.