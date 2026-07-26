Electrifying progress: shipping may take time to dump fossil fuels but ports are switching to clean energy

If there is one place you would have expected the march of electrified clean energy to be dragging its feet, it is ports. At harbours such as Singapore and Port Said, the growth of trade in goods through the 20th century was inextricably bound up with transporting and storing the fossil fuels that ocean-going vessels used for their power.
Cargo shipping, responsible for about 3% of global emissions, tends to rank high on lists of so-called ‘hard-to-abate’ industries like aviation, steel, chemicals and cement, which are so bound up with the carbon economy that they will resist the switch to clean alternatives until the bitter end.
Right now, the prospects of an energy transition here might seem remote. Ocean-going trade is in the midst of its biggest crisis in a generation, with the Strait of Hormuz closed off by the US and Israel fighting with Iran, and the conflict now spreading to a potential renewed blockade of the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi militia.