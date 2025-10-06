Alas, we still depend on imported drone-control units. Local technology must close this gap quickly. We also need to shield our power grids, abuzz with new electronics for grid stability as they go about linking unstable supplies of clean energy. It is vital that these components are made at home and our grids cannot be hijacked by hostile actors. Indeed, we need leaps of sophistication in the design and manufacture of tiny parts that might soon play a big role in India’s strategic autonomy.