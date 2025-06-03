Think ahead: India’s electronics manufacturing must go up the value curve
Our smartphone exports are booming, as Apple and Samsung numbers show, but we need to boost value addition significantly. Let’s charge ahead with ambitions of sophisticated manufacturing that could potentially yield far greater gains for India.
India’s smartphone exports stood at $10.96 billion in 2022-23 and surged to $24.14 billion in 2024-25, a striking compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.4%. Long reliant on imports and peripheral to global value chains, India’s electronics manufacturing is becoming a pillar for job creation, export growth and technological advancement.